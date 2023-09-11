Where the players who left Portsmouth this summer ended up - including Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Blackpool

They were the 15 Pompey players who saw their stays at Fratton Park come to a close in the summer.
The stories of how things have panned out for those men since has varied wildly – some playing at a higher level, while others still search for a club. We’ve tracked the whereabouts of all those talents.
From left to right: Matt Macey, Jayden Reid, Dane Scarlett and Michael Jacobs were all with Pompey last season. Photo: The News
2. Ronan Curtis
Ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee anterior cruciate ligament injury, the winger is completing his rehab with Pompey as a free agent. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ryan Tunnicliffe
The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up and the former Manchester United trainee is still looking for a club. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Jayden Reid
Pompey record: 0 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists.
Age: 22. Current status: The unlucky winger found himself released by Pompey after picking up two ACL injuries in the two previous pre-seasons. As of yet, there's been no reported interest in the former Birmingham man. Photo: Rogan