News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Where the players who left Portsmouth this summer ended up - including Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Blackpool

They were the 15 Pompey players who saw their stays at Fratton Park come to a close in the summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

The stories of how things have panned out for those men since has varied wildly – some playing at a higher level, while others still search for a club. We’ve tracked the whereabouts of all those talents.

From left to right: Matt Macey, Jayden Reid, Dane Scarlett and Michael Jacobs were all with Pompey last season.

1. Collage Maker-11-Sep-2023-03-12-PM-8541.jpg

From left to right: Matt Macey, Jayden Reid, Dane Scarlett and Michael Jacobs were all with Pompey last season. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee anterior cruciate ligament injury, the winger is completing his rehab with Pompey as a free agent.

2. Ronan Curtis

Ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee anterior cruciate ligament injury, the winger is completing his rehab with Pompey as a free agent. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up and the former Manchester United trainee is still looking for a club.

3. Ryan Tunnicliffe

The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up and the former Manchester United trainee is still looking for a club. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey record: 0 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists. Age: 22. Current status: The unlucky winger found himself released by Pompey after picking up two ACL injuries in the two previous pre-seasons. As of yet, there's been no reported interest in the former Birmingham man.

4. Jayden Reid

Pompey record: 0 appearances, 0 goals, 0 assists. Age: 22. Current status: The unlucky winger found himself released by Pompey after picking up two ACL injuries in the two previous pre-seasons. As of yet, there's been no reported interest in the former Birmingham man. Photo: Rogan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthIpswich TownBlackpoolFratton ParkPompeySheffield Wednesday