The Blues made their annual trip to Westleigh Park, with goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, a Josh Passely own-goal and a Liam Vincent free-kick sealing the victory.
It saw the Fratton Park outfit name two separate sides in Pompey’s first game of pre-season.
Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee was the only trialist to be named in the first half XI, which saw him line-up alongside Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness in attack.
Ex-Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom was the most notable inclusion in the second half squad, which included the remaining four hopefuls.
Joining the ex-Derby centre-back was Spurs goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, former Ipswich man Levi Andoh and winger Rurman Burrell.
We’ve taken a look at the five new names Cowley could consider signing this summer.
1. Christian Saydee
The striker came through the ranks at Bournemouth and has amassed five outings for the Cherris, all of which came during the 2021-22 campaign. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Burton but failed to score in 18 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Rumarn Burrell
The forward came through the ranks at Grimsby before a move to Middlesbrough in 2019. However, the 21-year-old made just one first-team outing off the bench for Boro in three-and-a-half years. Last term, Burrell made nine appearances while on loan with Kilmarnock - eight of which came from the bench.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Josh Oluwayemi
The impressive keeper was one of the brightest stars in the Premier League 2 but is yet to make a first-team outing for the North London side. In fact, before he penned a new deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year, after he caught the attention of former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Andre Wisdom
The 29-year-old arrived on trial at Fratton Park on Friday and can play either at centre-back and right-back. The defender originally started his career in England with Liverpool, making 22 outings for the Reds. Spells at Derby, Norwich, RB Salzburg and West Brom followed before returning to the Rams in 2017. Wisdom has been without a club since his exit from Pride Park in 2021.
Photo: Jason Brown