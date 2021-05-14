Following Mark Catlin's resignation, Cullin has departed MK Dons to take up the role of CEO at Fratton Park.

But exactly who is Catlin's successor and what's his background? Here's all you need to know.

Cullen's early life

Cullen was raised in Suffolk, attending St Joseph's College and Denes High School.

He then attended the University of Reading, graduating with a politics degree in 1982.

What's his background in football?

Having worked in sales and marketing, he became Norwich City's director in that department in 1997.

Upon his departure for MK Dons in October 2008, then-Canaries chairman Ron Munby thanked Cullen for 'rebuilding our club and its reputation following the problems of the mid-1990s'.

He moved th Stadium MK as an executive director, serving in his role forr 12-and-a-half years before joining Pompey.

What were his roles with the EFL?

Cullen has served on two EFL boards at MK Dons.

He was firsly a non executive director representing League One clubs on the Football League board between October 2014-June 2015 before operating as a Championship alernate director between August 2015-July 2016.

What's he helped achieve at Norwich and MK Dons?

During his time at Carrow Road, Norwich won the Division One title in the 2003-04 season to reach the Premier League.

Then at MK Dons, they earned two promotions while Cullen was at the club – first into the Championship in 2015 then to League One four years later.

What’s Cullen said about his Pompey arrival?

Cullen’s excited to get started as the Blues plot a renewed League One promotion push in the 2021-22 season.

He said: ‘The role comes with a massive responsibility to both the city of Portsmouth and to the football club.

‘I do very much recognise the club’s rich heritage, strong traditions and, most critically, the dynamic connection with its passionate supporters and the local community, who all too recently came together, in remarkable fashion, to save their football club from going out of existence.

‘Together, with Danny and Nicky Cowley, I will try to do my very best to develop the outstanding work already undertaken by so many. I will work as hard as I can and contribute towards the delivery of an exciting future for everyone connected with Pompey.’

When does Cullen start as CEO?