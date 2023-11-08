Pompey’s League One title hopes will have been boosted by news that nearest rivals Oxford United have lost their manager.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Liam Manning had left his role at the Kassam Stadium in order to take up the head coach position at Championship Bristol City, leaving the U’s on the lookout for a new team lead for the second time in less than eight months.

There’s no doubt the former Blues managerial candidate’s surprise exit will come as a blow to Oxford, who were 17th in the table and in serious risk of relegation when Manning was brought onboard to revive the club’s fortunes in March.

The ex-MK Dons boss certainly did that as he left the U’s joint-second in the table with Bolton and three points behind leaders Pompey with nearly a third of the 2023-24 season complete.

Oxford will have their work cut out to replicate that successful appointment and ensure the team remains legitimate title and promotion contenders.

As you would expect, Pompey will be focused entirely on their own situation and the factors that only they can control in the current battle for Championship football.

Yet they’ll still retain a vested interest in the latest course of action needed at the Kassam Stadium outfit. So who are the early favourites for the Oxford job and who could be pitting themselves against John Mousinho for the battle ahead?

Well, here’s the latest bookies’ odds on the race to replace Manning according to Bet Victor.

Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho greets Oxford United Manager Liam Manning during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Oxford United and Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 18 April 2023. Former Oxford United boss Liam Manning welcomes John Mousinho back to the Kassam Stadium back in April

Nigel Pearson - 16/1 Current status: Out of work following Bristol City sacking

Frank Lampard - 16/1 Current status: Out of work after leaving Chelsea, where he was caretaker manager, at end of last season