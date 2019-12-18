The teams walk out before the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth at Crown Ground on December 14th 2019 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/PinPep)

Who Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett relies on most in League One - and who's playing a waiting game

The News has got the calculator out to determine how many minutes each Pompey player has featured in League One this season.

Only John Marquis has featured in all 19 third-tier games this season. However, it’s Ben Close who has played the most minutes in the league this season, with the midfielder playing 1,605 of the 1,710 available. But who else features minutes-wise more than others? And who is continually being told to wait a minute to catch the manager’s eye? Check out the stats provided...

1. Ben Close

2. Christian Burgess

3. Tom Naylor

4. Craig MacGillivray

