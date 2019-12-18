Only John Marquis has featured in all 19 third-tier games this season. However, it’s Ben Close who has played the most minutes in the league this season, with the midfielder playing 1,605 of the 1,710 available. But who else features minutes-wise more than others? And who is continually being told to wait a minute to catch the manager’s eye? Check out the stats provided...

1. Ben Close 1,605 minutes played in 18 League One appearances for Pompey this season. Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

2. Christian Burgess The Pompey centre-half has played 1,536 minutes in the league this season during 18 appearances. Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

3. Tom Naylor The club captain has amassed 1,530 minutes in League One this season from 17 games played. Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

4. Craig MacGillivray The keeper has played 17 full matches for Pompey in the league this season - which translates into 1,530 minutes on the pitch. Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

