Who Portsmouth's rivals Wigan, Sunderland, Ipswich and co signed on frantic transfer deadline day of League One incomings

Pompey’s League One rivals contributed to what proved to be a frenzied summer transfer deadline day.

By Lewis Mason
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:30 pm

In total, there were 25 arrivals at clubs across the third tier excluding the Blues’ final bit of business.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley managed to capture Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo on a season-long loan deal in what was his only deadline day incoming.

But across League One it proved to be a frantic final few hours, with more than 20 arrivals at Pompey’s rivals.

Here’s a list of all the signings made by the Blues’ third tier competitors on deadline day.

1. Bersant Celina

Kosovan international became Paul Cook's 18th Ipswich summer signing, completing a deadline day season-long loan move from French side Dijon

2. Harry Arter

Republic of Ireland international moved to Charlton on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest

3. Saido Berahino

Former West Brom ace sealed a return to England by switching from Belgium side Zulte Waregem to Sheffield Wednesday

4. Ben Davis

Midfielder left Fulham to sign a two-year deal at Oxford United

