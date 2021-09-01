In total, there were 25 arrivals at clubs across the third tier excluding the Blues’ final bit of business.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley managed to capture Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo on a season-long loan deal in what was his only deadline day incoming.

But across League One it proved to be a frantic final few hours, with more than 20 arrivals at Pompey’s rivals.

Here’s a list of all the signings made by the Blues’ third tier competitors on deadline day.

1. Bersant Celina Kosovan international became Paul Cook's 18th Ipswich summer signing, completing a deadline day season-long loan move from French side Dijon Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. Harry Arter Republic of Ireland international moved to Charlton on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Saido Berahino Former West Brom ace sealed a return to England by switching from Belgium side Zulte Waregem to Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Ben Davis Midfielder left Fulham to sign a two-year deal at Oxford United Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales