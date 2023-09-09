Watch more videos on Shots!

Portsmouth will have a break from League One action this weekend with just four of the division’s 24 teams playing as scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

Premier League and Championship action automatically pauses for the international break but the third tier has been hit by a plethora of postponements with 10 matches delayed due to international call-ups.

EFL Rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches - with Pompey announcing last month their planned trip to Barnsley would not go ahead as scheduled with Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin and Paddy Lane all on international duty this month.

A statement confirmed: “Pompey’s League One match at Barnsley – scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9 – has been postponed. The Blues have exercised their right to call off the fixture after receiving three international call-ups. A new date for the game at Oakwell Stadium will be announced in due course.”

Exeter City v Leyton Orient in Devon and Stevenage v Carlisle United will be the only two League One matches that will take place with an unprecedented number of matches postponed in the division.

Pompey have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season with three wins and three draws which leaves them just one point behind the four sides above them.

Speaking to The News earlier this week, Mousinho reflected on his side’s start to the season and said: “It’s an interesting one to assess. We’ve been very, very solid at the back and not conceded a huge amount of goals - two in six league games.

“And I feel we’re dominating most of the games we’re playing in, without really having the final touches in the final third. There are some real positives we’ve taken from the league games so far and we’re in a decent enough position.