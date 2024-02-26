Charlton keeper Harry Isted, from Selsey, has backed Pompey for promotion. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImages

A former Pompey player who thwarted a Valley victory has backed the ‘sleeping giant’ for a Championship return.

Harry Isted produced a stunning first-half stop to deny Owen Moxon’s magnificent right-footed volley in Saturday’s goalless draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far busier in the first half, the 26-year-old kept the Blues at bay to register Charlton’s first clean sheet in 22 league matches.

Charlton keeper Harry Isted, from Selsey, has backed Pompey for promotion. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImages

Isted, who hails from Selsey, certainly knows all about Pompey, while spent four years with the Blues’ Academy until sold to Southampton at the age of 13.

The former Chichester High School For Boys pupil also had an unsuccessful trial at Fratton Park under Kenny Jackett in July 2017.

And having recently returned to Charlton’s first-team following injury, the goalkeeper believes this could finally be Pompey’s year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isted told The News: ‘Pompey are a massive club and have had good success, they are always up there fighting for play-offs and promotion.

‘They have a good manager with a good style of play which works for them and I can see why they are successful. I don’t see why they can’t get promoted this season.

‘I was there as a nine-year-old until the age 13, it was a time when the club was in administration and had that downfall. It isn’t nice to see a club do that.

‘They are called a sleeping giant and hopefully they can get success. Although Pompey are my local team, I’m a Leeds fan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We kept them on their toes in the second half, they didn't have much more than set-pieces for us to deal with and we had the chances to win the game. But Pompey have been in that position before and know how to keep clean sheets.’

For Charlton, the goalless draw represented a first League One clean sheet since October 21.

On that occasion they beat Reading 4-0 - and, until Saturday, had gone 21 league matches without another shut-out.

Isted added: ‘Maybe it wasn’t a fun game to watch, there was a lot of directness, both teams had a similar game plan for that direct route and to play off the seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had more chances than them in the second half. I didn't make a save in the second half, although obviously had three saves in the first half, but I thought both teams were very similar.

‘Getting a clean sheet is massive, we go out every matchday and want to get a clean sheet, so it’s a nice feeling.