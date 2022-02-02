January witnessed the removal of some deemed surplus to requirement, experienced and well remunerated players informed there would be no fresh deals beyond the summer.

The outcome is the slashing of the Blues’ wage bill. Admittedly, clearing of the decks has taken place a little ahead of schedule, yet unquestionably is financially beneficial.

As a consequence, Cowley’s first-team squad presently numbers 20.

Pompey await news on Shaun Williams following his concerning injury on Monday night against Charlton.

With 19 matches remaining, this small squad will be challenged to steer Pompey to a competitive finish, albeit with the play-offs surely now unrealistic.

What’s more, that miserly figure has now been reduced to 19, following Williams' worrying back injury against Charlton.

Certainly Pompey’s head coach can ill afford many more player losses from now until the end of a League One campaign which closes unseasonally early on April 30.

Only Ryan Tunnicliffe and new signing Aiden O’Brien were not included in the squad for Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Addicks.

Williams’ injury is yet another reminder of the fragility of Cowley’s playing numbers.

Failure to balance arrivals against exits during the January transfer window has seen the Blues emerge with fewer options at the head coach’s disposal.

With eight departures and five new faces, the shortfall is obvious – 20 players remain.

The tally does not include injured trio Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent and Jay Mingi. Even if fit, Cowley does not regard them as first-team ready at present.

Neither included in figures are Harry Jewitt-White and Haji Mnoga, who have been sent to non-league surrounds for crucial match minutes to aid their development.

Meanwhile, Alex Bass and Paul Downing are on loan in League Two, residing at Bradford and Rochdale respectively, with Callum Johnson at Fleetwood.

The outcome is a squad of 20, mainly experienced and, Williams excepted, free from injury.

Yet it’s a precarious position Cowley finds himself in, required to oversee the fulfillment of 19 matches in the final 13 weeks of the season.

There is little room to manoeuvre, with barely any capacity to absorb knocks, strains and, not wishing to tempt fate, long-term absences.

At present, there are selection choices all over the pitch, with each position well accommodated.

Remove Williams, however, and factor in Tunnicliffe’s continuing rehabilitation, and suddenly just two players are in the frame for the two central midfield spots.

Already that 20-man squad is creaking – with 19 fixtures to go.

Pompey’s 20-man squad: Raggett, Harness, Curtis, Jacobs, Hackett, Robertson, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Bazunu, Freeman, Ogilvie, Hirst, Romeo, Morrell, Thompson, O’Brien, Hume, Webber, Walker, Carter.

