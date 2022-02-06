Why EFL on Quest pundit believes Portsmouth and Leicester striker George Hirst was lucky to escape red card for 'cynical' challenge against Oxford United
EFL on Quest pundit George Elek believes Pompey were fortunate to finish yesterday’s defeat to Oxford United with 10 men on the pitch.
It comes after Joe Morrell was controversially sent off for a relatively innocuous challenge on Cameron Brannagan – which incensed the Fratton faithful who travelled up the A34 and at home.
But the host of the Not the Top 20 podcast explained how George Hirst’s challenge on Elliott Moore shortly after appeared more ‘cynical’.
The Leicester City loanee was booked after an aerial duel saw him collide with 24-year-old, after appearing to lead with his elbow.
However, the clash between the two reflected the ill-tempered manner of the game, which saw 10 yellow cards given by referee Sam Barrott – alongside the Wales ace’s dismissal.
But Elek was also quick to praise Danny Cowley’s game plan, which almost saw the 10-men gain a deserved result.
Ronan Curtis looked to have handed the Blues three points when his second half strike had turned the match on its head, after the visitors conceded early.
However, two late U’s strikes saw the pendulum swing again, before handing Karl Robinson’s side the spoils.
And Elek said: ‘Oxford fans are turning up in numbers at the moment and there were a couple of early goals, and then this (Morrell’s red card) changed the game I guess.
‘It’s hard to see from the angle we have whether or not Morrell’s studs made contact with Cameron Brannagan. Clearly the referee had a decent view of it.
‘I think there’s another challenge from George Hirst that looks a little more cynical than Morrell’s. He has no eyes on the ball before making contact with Elliott Moore.
‘It was an ill-tempered game with 10 yellow cards shown alongside the red. But Pompey’s game plan went well and the 10-men shut the game down and took the lead to 2-1.
‘And it looked to be fizzling out Brannagan showed what Blackpool fans are missing after their failed bid to get him.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
