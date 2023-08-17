Why English football’s top scorer was left on bench after ferocious start to Portsmouth career

And the Blues boss told the Aussie hitman and the other fringe players in his squad they will get their chances to make an impact moving forward.

Yengi has ripped it up after his summer arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers, banging in four goals in just 87 minutes of first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may be very early days, but no one in the top four divisions of the game has scored more than the 24-year-old - with Bolton’s Victor Adeboyejo and Newport County’s Will Evans also bagging four finishes apiece.

Mousinho explained Yengi was close to involvement in the 1-0 win at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, but there were no signs of disappointment from the new boy at not getting on.

He said: ‘He couldn’t even get a minute on the pitch, Kas - he’s got four goals in about 90 minutes of football!

‘That’s just fierce, fierce competition. I think if we’d needed a goal we know where we would’ve turned - and that would probably have been our next substitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Colby is leading the line and the reaction I saw in there after we’d won 1-0, was with Kas up and high fiving everyone.

Pompey's new Aussie striker Kusini Yengi was left on the bench against Exeter. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘That’s what we need and his chance will come. He’s been excellent since he’s come in - and all the lads have really.

‘They know the more success the side has the better it will be for the fringe players. They will play a part this season.’

Yengi wasn’t the only Pompey player not to gain involvement against Ex with Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin and Ryley Towler failing to make the squad for the Exeter game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Zak Swanson didn’t see any game time after missing out on a squad place against Leyton Orient.

Mousinho reiterated a conviction the time will come for those not involved.

He added: ‘There’s been a couple of occasions when I’ve been able to demonstrate that.

‘Conor Shaughnessy, who was again rock solid against Exeter, was out of the squad 10 days ago because of the competition that was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jack Sparkes could count himself unlucky not to start, but we need him to come on and make a difference.

‘Abu came off at half-time on Saturday, but was a bright spark coming on today in his preferred position.

‘Hopefully the lads see that and it’s one injury or little change about how we think about games.

‘There are 43 league games to go - that’s a huge way to go. Things will definitely change between now and the end of the season.