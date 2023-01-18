It has been 18 months since he turned his back on remaining boss at non-league Barnet in favour of a return to coaching.

The lure of Pompey to become Danny Cowley’s first-team coach was too tantalising to turn down, despite management aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more than 15 years as an AFC Wimbledon coach, winning six promotions on small budgets, at one stage he saw his future as a boss.

And having now overseen Pompey in a caretaker capacity for three matches, it has reminded him that management is a path he may well follow beyond Fratton Park.

Bassey told The News: ‘Some coaches don’t want to be a manager, but maybe I’ve had a small taste of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve managed for 26 games in my career and really enjoy it. I enjoy leading, I’m that type of guy, I always have been, so I’ve got no problem stepping in and being a manager, as opportunity has dictated at Pompey.

‘I have done more coaching than management and I’m fine with that, I’ve really enjoyed the coaching side of it, loved working with the players. Ultimately, options dictate where your pathway takes you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caretaker boss Simon Bassey is open to a career change and a permanent switch to managing - but still loves coaching. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘I will just do what comes next to be honest. If it’s coaching brilliant, if it’s not then a movement into management is another option. You are always keeping your options open – and I really enjoy both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am 47 next month, even though I don’t look it. I retired through injury and have been doing this for 21 years, I’ve done a lot of coaching and some management,

‘I always gave my opinion as a coach because it’s important, you can’t just throw stuff out there, you need substance with your argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The first manager I worked for told me “I pay you for your opinion, not mine”. So I don’t tell people what they want to hear, I tell them what I think – and it’s their job to then do what they want with it.

‘My job is to tell what I think, the way I would do it, and what the repercussions might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And I’m comfortable with either being a coach or manager.’

A popular figure among the players and well-respected coach, Bassey was the natural stand-in following Danny and Nicky Cowley’s departures at the start of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Uefa Pro Licence is presently missing from his coaching badge repertoire.

He added: ‘I did my Uefa A Licence about 10 years ago, but can’t afford to do my pro licence, it’s £12,000!

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My missus wants a new kitchen, it’s either one or the other, I’m trying to do both at the moment.