The former Hull and Southend manager believes the backing provided by 5,000-plus away spectators for the Rams’ Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at Liverpool last week will have given Paul Warne’s side huge belief.

That, he said, was evident at Anfield as Derby held Jurgen Klopp’s side to a goalless after 90 minutes, before their exit on spot-kicks.

And there was further proof of it last Saturday, when 6,500 travelling away fans witnessed their side beat MK Dons 3-1.

Warne’s side also defeated Torquay 5-0 at home in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday, ensuring the head to Fratton Park on Friday night unbeaten in seven matches.

The Rams have been allocated just over 1,200 tickets for the Sky-televised game at PO4, which is close to being a sell-out for both home and away supporters.

The Blues know all too well the importance of the fans at both home and away games.

But Brown, who has also managed Derby, believes his former club have got a ‘new lease of life’ from their Anfield experience as they and Bolton threaten Pompey’s current position in the top six.

Derby will have more than 1,200 at Fratton Park on Friday night Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Speaking on The Official EFL Podcast ahead of the game (8pm kick-off), he said: ‘I did Derby County's BBC show that they do on a Friday night (last week) and we were chatting away, talking this, that and the other, and it was after the 0-0 draw at Anfield actually when they got beat on penalties.

'And after the support they took to Anfield, they were eulogising about it.

'I went back to my Bolton Wanderers days and I was very fortunate to go to Anfield under Bruce Rioch and we beat Liverpool 2-0 and we took 9,500 (fans that day).

'Now Derby, compared to Bolton Wanderers, you could walk to Liverpool (from Bolton), down the M62, it's a lot closer.

'My comparison is not between the two clubs, it's because of them nights, and what they give you.

'We won 2-0, we're applauding 9,500 travelling supporters and we turn round and the Kop is still full - and they are applauding us 10 minutes after the game because we didn't try to kick them off the park and tried to play football against them.

'But what I'm trying to say about the Derby County fans, is what that gives you is something a little bit special as a player.

'You release the bubble, you release the top of the champagne bottle and the belief just starts to flow.

'You start doing things in a football match that you perhaps haven't tried before.

'You're on the front foot and it gives you a spring to your step, a new lease of life.

'We (Bolton) went on a good cup run then because of that belief it gave us.

'And I was saying to the boys at Derby, it wouldn't surprise me if that Derby County team turns up a MK Dons and does the business.

'They said: “Yeah, we've got 6,500 going to the game” and I go “Wow, you’ve got to be staring at a Derby County win”.