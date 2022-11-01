The 24-year-old said that was his overriding emotion – rather than the ecstasy you’d expect following his first ever goal against a huge rival – after admitting he handled the ball before it crossed the line at St James’ Park.

Bass proved the Black Cats hero as he helped them rescue a point in the division two encounter from a corner-kick.

He rose highest to head the ball against the post, but his momentum carried him into the path of the ball as it rebounded back into play, and he applied the finishing touch to secure his place in Sunderland history.

It sent the handful of Wearsiders who made the short trip to the Toon wild.

But little did they know Bass was fearing the goal would not be given as they celebrated.

‘I didn’t really know what to do to be honest,’ Bass told the Sunderland Echo.

Pompey Academy graduate Alex Bass moved to Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer

‘I have to admit I did handball it so didn’t think it was going to be given.

‘I’ve headed it onto the post and kind of fallen over and scooped it in.

‘I was kind of running off in a little bit of shame and then all the boys came over and the ref has given it.’

The Premier League 2 Tyne-Wear derby was Bass’ third outing since moving to the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee during the summer.

The former Blues stopper has been acting as back-up to first-choice Anthony Paterson so far this season, with his only senior appearance coming in Sunderland’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday back in August.

His other two outings have been in Premier League 2 for the Black Cats’ under-21s.