Why former Portsmouth skipper Michael Doyle isn't criticising Colby Bishop for costly late miss at Lincoln

The former 2016-17 League Two title-winning captain believes the ball ‘bobbled up’ on the striker as he prepared to pull the trigger in front of goal in the 88th minute.

And that’s the reason why Pompey’s 16-goal top goalscorer was denied the chance to be the hero at Sincil Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop was handed the golden opportunity to secure the Blues three important points when he had just Imps goalkeeper Carl Rushworth to beat.

But from eight yards out, the former Accrington front man failed to hit the target and instead blasted the ball over the bar and into the stand behind which housed the travelling Fratton faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Doyle believes he shouldn’t be too hard on himself.

He told BBC Solent: ‘I’m sure it’s bobbled up on him.

Colby Bishop had a great chance to win the game for Pompey in the dying minutes at Sincil Bank

‘He’s been ruthless in front of goal since he’s come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad