Why former Portsmouth skipper Michael Doyle isn't criticising Colby Bishop for costly late miss at Lincoln
Ex-Pompey skipper Michael Doyle is giving Colby Bishop the benefit of doubt after his glaring late miss in the Blues’ goalless draw at Lincoln.
The former 2016-17 League Two title-winning captain believes the ball ‘bobbled up’ on the striker as he prepared to pull the trigger in front of goal in the 88th minute.
And that’s the reason why Pompey’s 16-goal top goalscorer was denied the chance to be the hero at Sincil Bank.
Bishop was handed the golden opportunity to secure the Blues three important points when he had just Imps goalkeeper Carl Rushworth to beat.
But from eight yards out, the former Accrington front man failed to hit the target and instead blasted the ball over the bar and into the stand behind which housed the travelling Fratton faithful.
But Doyle believes he shouldn’t be too hard on himself.
He told BBC Solent: ‘I’m sure it’s bobbled up on him.
‘He’s been ruthless in front of goal since he’s come here.
‘Only he knows, I suppose, but I’ll give him the benefit – I’m saying it’s bobbled up on him because he’s usually calm and collective in those situations.’