Why Harry Redknapp's legendary title winners are in Portsmouth's sights at Ipswich Town

Harry Redknapp with the DIvision One trophy in 2003. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It’s a testing challenge which lies in wait for Danny Cowley’s men, if they are to achieve that aim against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

But avoiding defeat will see the Blues close in on the club record for the best start to a league season.

Taking the run into double figures will mean the current group of players surpass the efforts of one of the greatest teams in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Redknapp’s heroes of 2003 of course delivered title glory in never-to-be-forgotten fashion.

And they did so after setting a powerful early pace, winning eight and drawing one of their first nine league games after a 2-0 opening-day success over Nottingham Forest which spoke of what was to come.

The run came to a close at the 10th time of asking after a 1-0 reverse at Norwich City, with Redknapp bristling after the game when asked about his decision to change formation and utilise Svetoslav Todorov in a lone striking role.

A positive return at Portman Road would then leave just three sides in Pompey’s sights, when it comes to the best unbeaten opening in the club’s post-war history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of them have their places on the Fratton honours board firmly secured.

The other was Kenny Jackett’s team of 2018-19, who went 11 league games unbeaten across the season’s opening.

Those eights wins and three draws set the foundation for a powerful first half to the season, before Gillingham picked up a surprise 2-0 success at Fratton Park with Tom Eaves producing a spectacular finish in front of the Fratton End.

Pompey were to top the table at Christmas before the wheels came off in the new year after Ben Thompson was recalled by Millwall, as the campaign ended in a disappointing play-off defeat to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond that, it’s two title winners who lead the way in the record books.

George Smith’s Division Three champions of 1961-62 mustered a 12-game league run without defeat across the season’s opening.