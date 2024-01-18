The goalkeeper made 21 appearances for the Blues last season during a successful loan spell

Matt Macey is back at Fratton Park for a second spell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Matt Macey admits a mooted Fratton Park return last summer was too ‘complicated’ to pull off.

Now, six months later, the towering keeper has finally returned to Pompey on a permanent basis following that encouraging loan stay.

Macey’s form during his 21 matches in the second half of last season persuaded the Blues to pursue bringing him back from Luton during the summer window.

However, with the ex-Arsenal keeper still contracted at Kenilworth Road and his wage increasing following their promotion to the Premier League, any potential switch foundered.

Instead Will Norris arrived in July on a three-year deal, going on to make 28 appearances so far - now Macey is his goalkeeping rival.

The 29-year-old told The News: ‘The key thing is how much I enjoyed it at Pompey last season.

‘Football can be so up and down, but for four months it felt really positive every day, there were very few lows during that time, which is very rare in football. So when you get the opportunity to come back, it’s a no-brainer.

‘There was interest last summer and complicated is the word to say about that. It got to the point where it wasn’t quite right for both parties.

‘The situation was really complicated with Luton and my personal situation as well, that’s something we will keep private. But at the time it just wasn't right in the summer.

‘Whereas now we are in a situation where it makes a lot more sense, things have lined up in the right position.

‘Football markets are so up and down and crazy, you get calls left right and centre all over the summer, and they would have had other options. Will (Norris) signed in the end and he’s a top goalkeeper.

‘It’s one of those that all the ducks must line up at the right time for something to actually happen. There were so many different variables and options last summer.

‘Things just didn’t line up at the right time for any move to happen, it’s just the way football is, it’s never straightforward, but I’m here now.’

Macey has replaced Ryan Schofield as back-up keeper on Pompey’s bench on match-days.

And his next task will be to dislodge Norris, who has enjoyed an impressive start to his Blues career.

He added: ‘My aim a month ago was to get a contract somewhere. Now that has been secured, the next step is getting on the pitch more.

‘The first one is ticked off and the next one is to try to push Will, the more I perform, I feel the better he will perform as well. Anywhere I’ve been, you can see the competition helps.