Why in-demand attacker chose Oxford United amid Cardiff City, Derby County, Barnsley and Portsmouth talk
The attacker yesterday agreed a ‘long-term’ deal with the U’s and joins as a free agent from Notts County.
The likes of Cardiff, Derby and Barnsley were credited with interest in the 26-year-old Portuguese.
Meanwhile, Pompey monitored his situation but never stepped up their pursuit after making tentative enquiries.
Rodrigues will link up with Liam Manning at the Kassam and highlighted his new boss’ game idea as part of the appeal of making the move.
He told Oxford’s YouTube channel: ‘The manager and the way he plays with the ambition of the club.
‘The facilities are amazing - everything just spoke to me so I’m just excited to start.
‘I’d never played in league, so I don’t know what to expect.
‘When I went to the National League I underestimated it at first. From the outside I saw the fifth tier and knew I was coming from the second division, so of course I can play there.
‘I had a hard time at the start and I didn’t do well for eight months.
‘So I want to train hard and play. When I play I will set targets, but first of all I want to play.
‘I had two Zoom calls and he (Manning) was very keen on getting me. That showed me interest, so that was nice.
‘I’m just excited to get started with him - something new and something different.’
Rodrigues told how he plans to bring his entertaining style of play to League One next season, after bagging 19 goals and adding 16 assists as Notts County returned to the EFL.
He added: ‘I’m an attacking midfielder who can play in a false nine.
‘I like to dribble and I like to create one on one passing behind the lines.
‘I nutmeg people - I’m a flairy player who will be good for the fans and enjoyable to watch.
‘When there’s a big crowd - entertain them. They come here to be entertained and I like to do that.
‘Last season was a lot of goals and assists - and a lot of penalties as well. It was an all-round great season to get Notts County promoted and where they deserve to be in the league.’