Ronan Curtis returns to the starting line-up after serving a one match ban during the damming defeat to Rotherham, while the former Huddersfield Town boss sticks with the three at the back formation.

And the Fratton faithful have taken to Twitter to express their delight to see the Republic of Ireland international back in the side, while feeling somewhat uneasy after the loss to the Millers.

Other talking points include Connor Ogilvie’s and Reeco Hackett’s omissions, and Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s partnership.

Read below to see the views of the Blues fans:

PFC_George1999: Curtis could make the difference tonight!

@MattPFC: Seeing Williams and freeman but no Reeco :(

@Zapbw91: Is that 3 at the back with one actual center back? Because why?

Ronan Curtis is back in the Blues starting XI for tonight's clash with Ipswich after serving a one-match ban. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@LewPeet: I think this is a mistake. Hoping Cowley proves me wrong

@Luke_TheGreek: Y’all moaning about 3 at the back but look at what we did at Sunderland, we were also without our best player in Curtis on Saturday , so let’s see how we get on!

James_PFC: Another opportunity to see the ever – improving partnership of Morrell and Tunnicliffe