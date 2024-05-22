Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether Pompey’s reported interest in Josh Murphy is accurate remains to be seen, yet the link is certainly realistic.

Aside from the right-back role, strengthening the Blues’ wing options for the challenge of the Championship remains a leading priority this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granted, every position requires attention during what will surely be another busy transfer window for sporting director Rich Hughes and a recruitment team which now includes Brad Wall.

However, as it stands, Paddy Lane is the only genuine contender for the wide positions in John Mousinho’s first-team as Pompey readjust for the step up.

Indeed, the likelihood is two more arrivals are required, perhaps even three, considering the overreliance on Lane and Abu Kamara in the League One title success.

Pompey have been linked with Oxford United's Wembley hero Josh Murphy. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Indeed, the talented youngsters were exhausted at the end of a gruelling season, hampering their consistency at the tail end, a factor both have publicly admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Kamara has returned to Norwich, where he is expected to challenge for the Canaries’ first-team following their play-off semi-final elimination rather than being sent on another loan.

Coupled with Josh Martin’s inevitable release following sporadic involvement, that leaves just Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully competing with Lane for two wing spots in the Championship.

Unless Callum Lang is utilised there, as he was against Wigan when he operated on the left, yet he has thrived primarily behind the striker since his January arrival.

Still, following their disappointing maiden Fratton Park seasons, it’s going to be tough for Whyte and Scully to suddenly elevate themselves into first-team regulars in 2024-25. Not impossible, but difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps a rejuvenated Scully, finally free from injury misfortune, can find a way through and, of the pair, he remains the more likely.

Bearing in mind he suffered knee damage in the opening match against Bristol Rovers and attempted to play on during subsequent weeks, we truly haven’t seen the best of the former Lincoln man, who featured just nine times.

Scully deserves the benefit of the doubt and the opportunity to impress in pre-season, although with 16 league outings over the last two seasons, there remain obvious concerns.

Whyte is a little different, having made 33 appearances this season, including starting against Barnsley in the League One title-winning fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once regarded as a marquee signing following his arrival from Cardiff, he has arguably proven the biggest disappointment of all last summer’s recruits, albeit not through lack of effort or professionalism.

Aside from his game-changing entrance at Peterborough and a consolation goal in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy loss to AFC Wimbledon, it has so far never really clicked for the Northern Ireland international.

Admittedly, life off the pitch has been testing for the likeable Whyte, whose partner and two young children returned to Belfast early in his Pompey career, leaving him in the unenviable position of settling into a new area without his family by his side.

Meanwhile, the Irishman, who is contracted until the summer of 2026, was a noticeable absence from the Southsea Common celebrations, afterwards put down to illness by Mousinho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe he can rediscover his form in the Championship, although he previously started just 19 matches in four years at that level with Cardiff, instead finding himself loaned out to Hull and Oxford United.

Josh Murphy may well be the answer, a player Mousinho knows all about from six months together at the Kassam Stadium as team-mates and somebody Pompey’s boss rates highly.