Alfie Bridgman scored the only goal of the game as Pompey's academy youngsters bear Erith Town 1-0 in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.

Pompey booked their place in the second round of the competition thanks to an Alfie Bridgman goal in the first half.

Meanwhile, despite exiting the cup, hosts Erith took comfort from the fact that a record crowd descended on their Bexley-based ground to watch the game.

In total 444 spectators were present at the Erith Sports Stadium to cheer on the young Dockers and their guests from the south coast, bringing in some welcome revenue to the Southern Counties east league premier division club.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That made for a cracking atmosphere – something which both sets of players enjoyed and will benefit from.

Indeed, it’s the type of crowd which the majority of the Blues’ players will have never experienced, with only Bridgman and Harry Jewitt-White having featured for the first team.

The Pompey Academy side are currently top of the Youth Alliance League following their 6-3 win against Plymouth at the weekend.