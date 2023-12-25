Why Portsmouth are prepared to turn to short-term signings in January transfer window - for long-term gain
The Blues presently have two loan slots available at Fratton Park
Pompey are ready to dump their transfer policy and revert to short-termism in a bid to cement a Championship return.
The forthcoming transfer window will be pivotal as the League One leaders seek to drive home their tantalising advantage at the top of the table.
Since arriving as sporting director in October 2022, Rich Hughes has implemented a change of approach towards recruitment during the subsequent two windows he has overseen - with impressive results.
Focusing on young promising players with the potential to blossom, he has also reduced the overreliance on loan signings forming the team’s backbone.
Currently five points clear, John Mousinho’s squad undoubtedly requires a little fine-tuning and, with two loan slots available, the Blues are prepared to embrace short-term help to achieve their promotion goal.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We’re looking at recruiting a bit for the short-term and also beyond that. There will be scope for both.
‘We have left ourselves with two loan spots, so there is the short-termism of that, a four-month loan spell. There is the flexibility to do that.
‘What we don’t want to do is put all our eggs in one basket so everything is short-term in January in favour of ignoring the long-term progression of the squad, the evolution of the squad.
‘The beauty of where we are with the football club and the ownership at the moment is we are able to do both.
‘There is never going to be a scenario where we ask for money for something short-term and are told by the board “You can't have that because we have made this long-term investment. The two are going to interfere with each other”.
‘We are very, very fortunate they completely understand we want the staff to do both.’
Squad strength has naturally been boosted anyway by the steady return of several long-term casualties.
These include Anthony Scully, who has featured off the bench in the last two matches, while Tom Lowery is also close to a comeback.
Mousinho added: ‘Anthony feels like a new signing, the same if we can get Tom back.
‘Connor Ogilvie to a certain extent, although maybe not quite because he’s played so much for us, then Tino will provide us with a real boost if and when he’s back in mid-February.
‘Other clubs have players coming back as well. Every single club up and down the Football League at the minute are saying “We have injuries, this and that”. It happens, we are the same.’