Portsmouth are preparing for a summer of hard work and investment as they look forward to Championship football. John Mousinho’s side won their final game of the season at Lincoln City late last month but already had promotion wrapped up, following the dramatic 3-2 win against Barnsley on April 16.

They were joined by Derby County in securing a return to England’s second-tier with the pair set for trips to the likes of Sunderland, Hull City and potentially Leeds United. Those in charge at Fratton Park will already be thinking ahead while their League One rivals fight for play-off glory. Here are your latest Pompey headlines.

Lowe ‘edge’

Portsmouth could have an ‘edge’ in the race for free agent Jamal Lowe due to their previous relationship with the forward. That’s according to Carlton Palmer, who believes a return to Fratton Park could benefit both club and player going into the 2024/25 campaign.

Lowe looks set to leave Bournemouth as a free agent when his contract expires this summer, having impressed on loan at Swansea City this season. Reports have named the likes of Ipswich Town, Norwich city and Watford among interested parties but Palmer has suggested a return to the south coast could be on the cards.

"In preparing for life in the Championship, they will need to replace players like [Abu Kamara], and one player that is getting a lot of attention is Jamal Lowe, who's been on loan with Swansea,” Palmer told Football League World. “But there are a lot of clubs who are looking at Lowe, probably due to, as I said, being 29 and an experienced Championship campaigner. Maybe Portsmouth might have an edge on other clubs due to the fact that Lowe has played for the club before."

Advantage Oxford

Oxford United will take a slight advantage into their League One play-off semi-final second-leg after beating Peterborough 1-0 on Saturday. Elliott Moore scored the only goal of a tight game on 53 minutes to ensure a home victory at the Kassam Stadium.

The second-leg at Peterborough’s Weston Homes Stadium takes place on Wednesday evening, with Darren Ferguson’s side needing to overturn the deficit if they are to reach the final. On Friday evening, third-placed finishers Bolton won 3-1 at Barnsley to put one foot in the final.