It has been a difficult entrance for the well-regarded Pompey striker after stepping up to National South following his Bognor heroics.

The worst start to a season in the Terras’ 132-year history last week cost David Oldfield his job, having tasted victory twice in 31 matches stretching back to his January arrival.

Weymouth are rooted to the foot of National South and without a win from eight league matches, having been relegated from the National League last season.

As a consequence of Weymouth’s ongoing struggles, Gifford’s appearances have been restricted and, understandably, he is still to get off the mark.

Of his seven outings, just three have been starts, while the Emsworth-based youngster has completed a full 90 minutes on one occasion.

Overall, he has totalled 306 minutes for a Terras side with two points and six goals in National South so far this season, while financial issues continue to blight them.

However, former boss Oldfield has been replaced by Bobby Wilkinson, who quit Bracknell Town to take over the Weymouth helm.

Pompey's Dan Gifford has joined National South side Weymouth on loan to bolster his development. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Wilkinson led Bracknell to the Isthmian South-Central League title last season, having previously earned promotion with Hungerford to National South.

Gifford found himself dropped to the bench for the new boss’ first game in charge at Winchester in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Pompey youngster was introduced at half-time as the Terras ran out 3-1 winners to book a place in the third qualifying round against Welling (October 1).

They now host Dover on Saturday, with Gifford hoping for more involvement during his work experience loan.

In addition, he plundered 14 goals in 17 outings for the Blues’ Academy to earn the Player of the Season award and a new contract.

Gifford earned his switch to Weymouth after a short period training with them, while scored the only goal of the game after appearing off the bench in a friendly against Dorchester.

He also turned out seven times for the Blues during pre-season, grabbing a last-gasp Pompey XI winner at Barnet in July.

