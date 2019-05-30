Have your say

Pompey’s pursuit of Tom Lockyer looks like it will go on for a short while longer.

The Blues have the centre-back high on their summer shopping list as a potential replacement for Matt Clarke.

Tom Lockyer is a Pompey target. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Lockyer turned down a new deal at Bristol Rovers, admitting it was time for a new challenge elsewhere.

A number of Championship clubs are chasing the 24-year-old, but Pompey are hoping his former Memorial Stadium team-mate Lee Brown can persuade him to move to Fratton Park.

Lockyer ideally wanted his future decided before a potential call-up to Wales’ squad for the upcoming Euros 2020 qualifiers against Croatia (June 8) and Hungary (June 11).

After a six-day training camp in Portugal, Lockyer’s spot in Ryan Giggs’ 28-man set-up for the two games has been confirmed.

That means all of Lockyer’s full attention will likely be with Wales until after those matches have taken place.