Why Portsmouth’s defeat to Charlton comes as no surprise based on Blues’ recent Sky Sports form
Pompey were thrashed 3-0 by Charlton at The Valley in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
While the spectacle of playing on television might seem an attraction to many, it could be considered something of a curse for many at Fratton Park.
Since their 2019 victory against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy, a game which was played on Sky Sports, 12 of the Blues’ league games have been chosen for live coverage.
Although this might not appear to be many fixtures over the course of three years, Pompey’s form in front of the cameras has been far from outstanding.
This has seen them record a win percentage of just 25 per cent in those matches, which also included play-off ties.
And with Danny Cowley’s men once again selected for live broadcasting against Derby and Wycombe in the coming weeks, it’s a record that should cause the Blues concern going forward.
Here’s how Pompey have fared in those 12 games mentioned.