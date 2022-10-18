While the spectacle of playing on television might seem an attraction to many, it could be considered something of a curse for many at Fratton Park.

Since their 2019 victory against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy, a game which was played on Sky Sports, 12 of the Blues’ league games have been chosen for live coverage.

Although this might not appear to be many fixtures over the course of three years, Pompey’s form in front of the cameras has been far from outstanding.

This has seen them record a win percentage of just 25 per cent in those matches, which also included play-off ties.

And with Danny Cowley’s men once again selected for live broadcasting against Derby and Wycombe in the coming weeks, it’s a record that should cause the Blues concern going forward.

Here’s how Pompey have fared in those 12 games mentioned.

1. Charlton - 2022-23 Danny Cowley's men were demolished 3-0 at The Valley after goals from Ryan Inniss, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Eoghan O'Connell ensured the Blues remained without a win in four League One games.

2. Charlton - 2021-22 Pompey's previous fixture on Sky was against Charlton at Fratton Park in January. The Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park but the contest was overshadowed by Shaun Williams' spinal fracture, which left him on the sidelines for more than two months.

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 2021-22 The Blues extended their impressive league unbeaten run to eight games after the stalemate at nearly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls had midfielder Massimo Luongo sent off with more than 22 minutes to play but Cowley's men couldn't capitalise on the extra man and settled for a point.

4. Accrington - 2020-21 A fixture most Pompey fans will want to or have already forgotten. With the play-offs in their hands all the Blues had to do was pick up three points against John Coleman's side. Adam Phillips' first-half free-kick saw Cowley's men miss out on the top six on the final day, being replaced by Oxford United.