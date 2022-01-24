Why shot-shy Portsmouth's hunt for creativity and goals meant a goalkeeping exit for Alex Bass to Bradford
Pompey require increased creativity to emerge from this goal-scoring malaise, with Michael Jacobs portrayed as the key component.
Meanwhile, off the pitch, the ‘creative thinking’ often trumpeted by Danny Cowley and Andy Cullen is well underway.
The approach is designed to reinvigorate Danny Cowley’s playing budget during the final week of January’s transfer window.
Certainly Alex Bass is a fine example of a policy which can be seen as a little off-the-wall.
Many have questioned the logic of replacing a back-up goalkeeper at a club boasting the third-best defensive record in League One.
Particularly at a time when Pompey’s goal potential desperately requires unlocking, an issue becoming more glaring with each blank fired.
For while Bass’ loan exit for Bradford provides the 23-year-old with the opportunity for regular football for the first time in one-and-a-half years, there is also a bigger picture here.
Namely prising open up room within Cowley’s budget to strengthen his outfield options ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
In January 2020, the home-grown keeper signed a three-and-a-half year contract, coinciding with his toppling of Craig MacGillivray as Pompey’s number one.
Bass remains highly regarded after 41 Blues outings and continues to possess a future on the south coast, irrespective of his Bradford switch.
Yet Cowley is prepared to be without the stopper for the remainder of the season – in exchange for boosting his recruitment finances.
Simply put, savings from replacing Bass’ wage with a rookie youngster on a six-month deal can be reallocated elsewhere in his squad rebuild.
For Pompey’s head coach, that can take the form of being able to table greater contract terms for targets – or contributing more towards a transfer fee.
It’s a calculated plan he previously considered in the summer following the capture of Gavin Bazunu on loan from Manchester City to serve as first choice.
The opportunity to bolster the Blues’ playing budget by loaning out Bass has been far from knee-jerk in a January transfer window which traditionally sparks desperate actions.
Neither does an incoming keeper, such as Crystal Palace rookie Ollie Webber, signify Cowley’s priority over strengthening attacking positions.
Bass’ exit leaves just Toby Steward as a potential back-up, a highly-rated 16-year-old in his first year of Academy football, thereby a new number two must be brought into Pompey. Although Bass can be recalled if Bazunu gets injured.
As Cowley himself told The News after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland: ‘He (Alex) needs to play so that was always our long-term strategy. It will create money as well, which will help us in terms of finance and other areas of the team.
‘And we will be getting a young goalkeeper for the cover that we need.’
Despite some claims, John Marquis hasn’t been replaced by a goalkeeper – and neither have Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, Gassan Ahadme and Paul Downing.
Bass’ short-term exit requires a replacement and, in turn, will provide a financial boost to Cowley as he scours the transfer market.
Now it’s about Pompey utilising it effectively, accompanied by ‘creative thinking’, of course.
