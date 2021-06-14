Why signing the best players WON'T get Portsmouth promoted against likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Ipswich Town

And that means the Blues boss will focus on putting the spine of his team in place this summer, before looking at other areas of recruitment.

Cowley is continuing his plans for a playing overhaul and has urged supporters not to fret over a perceived lack of signings to date, with non-league youngster Liam Vincent the only recruit so far.

The 42-year-old has indicated it’s his due diligence which has been a barrier to completing signings, as other sides get their business done.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Cowley is unconcerned about missing out on players, with his focus on putting pieces of the jigsaw together which fit.

He said: ‘The best teams don’t have the best players. They’re not all-star teams.

‘The best teams have compatibility and they have blend.

Danny Cowley

‘If we want a number 11 to come inside to shoot, we need an overlapping full-back.

‘If we have a number nine scoring goals from crosses, we need the right amount of players to deliver those crosses.

‘These complements and synergies are crucial, but you need to start with the spine and I’m not willing until I sign players in certain positions to add the limbs.

‘The limbs before the spine means you then you end up with this uncoordinated gangly guy. It will be like Frankenstein - and we want something much more beautiful than that.

‘We want our supporters to be happy every Saturday, so we need to create a team which can win and is pleasing on the eye.’

Cowley explained he’s not just looking for a blend of playing attributes from his recruits this summer, but is also searching for the right mix in terms of age and character.

He added: ‘If I look at my teams that have had promotion and success, they’ve all shared the same qualities.

‘They’ve had enough leadership, enough captains driving the standards every day, enough experience and youthful energy and enthusiasm.

‘They had young players on an upward curve with a huge humility and desire to learn every day.

‘Then they had the technical and tactical qualities to play to the game idea and plan - and complement each other.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.