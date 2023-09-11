Watch more videos on Shots!

After a summer in which Anthony Scully had arrived as one of Pompey’s most high-profile signings, the big build-up wasn’t being justified on the pitch.

Eager eyes were awaiting sight of the attacking prowess which had marked the 24-year-old as one of League One’s most dangerous operators, in two goal-laden campaigns at Lincoln.

Yet, the threat in front of goal was conspicuous by its absence in six outings at the start of Irishman’s Fratton career.

And that contributed to some growing angst as his new club misfired in front of the goal, albeit in a sturdy opening for John Mousinho’s side.

The discomfort was put to one side by the winger, however, with the desire to make a strong impression at his new home the sentiment which won the day.

No doubt the fact people have incorrectly assumed injuries were the reason he played just 101 minutes of first-team football at Wigan was on the mind. The reality, of course, was a hernia problem contributed to just six weeks out with team selection, otherwise, the dominant factor.

Pompey new boy Anthony Scully has been playing with a knee concern. Picture: Jason Brown.

Scully now acknowledges his stance probably wasn’t the wisest standpoint to take, even if that eagerness was understandable.

But that made for a slightly nervy wait to confirm the extent of the issue for the former West Ham trainee, after it came to light with his Stevenage omission.

His body was telling him the knee concern wasn’t a serious issue, however, but it was still a nervy period while clarity was sought from a specialist.

A return against the club he returned 17 and then 15 goals in successive seasons on September 23 is a realistic ambition.

Scully’s story does offer a cautionary tale of sorts, however, for those of us who are often quick to judge a player.

The limitations he was operating under weren’t necessarily visible, yet the fact he wasn’t performing was clearer.

We all now have that context, however, with a renewed hope the man tasked with lightening the load on Colby Bishop is soon on the goal trail.