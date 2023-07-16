Why Sunderland signing was absent from victory as Portsmouth boss outlines latest over future

The Blues boss told how a groin strain meant the £200,000 arrival from Sunderland didn’t feature at West Leigh Park in the 1-0 win.

Hume’s appears likely to be on his way from Fratton Park, with Mousinho explaining a lot of interest has been registered in the player.

It remains to be seen if those options suit the man who arrived at the start of last year, with a year still remaining on his existing contract.

Mousinho said: ‘Denver just picked up a bit of a groin strain last night.

‘He should be absolutely fine next week, but again it was precautionary and we didn’t want to make any rash decisions on him.

‘There’s nothing concrete at the moment (in terms of interest).

‘There’s been plenty of enquiries and it’s just about seeing where that ends up towards the back end of pre-season.

‘Denver has been involved with us and he’s been great. He’s got his head down, trained hard and been a credit to himself. I’m sure something will pop up soon for him.’

Mousinho knows and accepts Hume has to find an option which suits him, if he is to move on from Pompey before the close of the summer window.

Hume has made 30 appearances in his time at PO4 but found his playing time limited by the consistency of Connor Ogilvie.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s what’s right for Denver.

‘It’s ultimately going to be his decision. No one can force to him go anywhere, so wherever he’s happy going if it works for the club then great.

‘Denver was recruited here for a reason and we paid money for him for a reason.

‘He’s capable of operating at this level.

‘Maybe it’s difficult based off his lack of game time last season, but that was just one of those things where Connor was performing so well.

‘When you step back from it you see Denver was just really unlucky.

