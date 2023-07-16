News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Why Sunderland signing was absent from victory as Portsmouth boss outlines latest over future

John Mousinho has explained Denver Hume’s Hawks absence as he looks to a future away from Pompey.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

The Blues boss told how a groin strain meant the £200,000 arrival from Sunderland didn’t feature at West Leigh Park in the 1-0 win.

Hume’s appears likely to be on his way from Fratton Park, with Mousinho explaining a lot of interest has been registered in the player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It remains to be seen if those options suit the man who arrived at the start of last year, with a year still remaining on his existing contract.

Most Popular

Mousinho said: ‘Denver just picked up a bit of a groin strain last night.

‘He should be absolutely fine next week, but again it was precautionary and we didn’t want to make any rash decisions on him.

‘There’s nothing concrete at the moment (in terms of interest).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘There’s been plenty of enquiries and it’s just about seeing where that ends up towards the back end of pre-season.

Denver Hume, whose future looks to be away from Pompey, was missing at Hawks with a groin strain.Denver Hume, whose future looks to be away from Pompey, was missing at Hawks with a groin strain.
Denver Hume, whose future looks to be away from Pompey, was missing at Hawks with a groin strain.

‘Denver has been involved with us and he’s been great. He’s got his head down, trained hard and been a credit to himself. I’m sure something will pop up soon for him.’

Mousinho knows and accepts Hume has to find an option which suits him, if he is to move on from Pompey before the close of the summer window.

Hume has made 30 appearances in his time at PO4 but found his playing time limited by the consistency of Connor Ogilvie.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s what’s right for Denver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s ultimately going to be his decision. No one can force to him go anywhere, so wherever he’s happy going if it works for the club then great.

‘Denver was recruited here for a reason and we paid money for him for a reason.

‘He’s capable of operating at this level.

‘Maybe it’s difficult based off his lack of game time last season, but that was just one of those things where Connor was performing so well.

‘When you step back from it you see Denver was just really unlucky.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘So as the pre-season ticks over, I’m sure there will be plenty of clubs looking for a left-back or left wing-back who can come in.’

Related topics:John MousinhoDenver HumeSunderlandPortsmouthBluesFratton ParkConnor Ogilvie