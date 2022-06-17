That’s the belief of The News’ Jordan Cross, who is adamant the Blues are working hard behind the scenes to deliver new faces to PO4.

Despite the window opening a week ago, Danny Cowley is still biding his time transfer-wise as he looks to transform his squad from their 10th-placed finish last season.

This has seen no fresh arrivals on the south coast just yet, although a number of names have already been linked with a move to Fratton Park.

As a result, fans’ worries and impatience has grown as clubs in League One start completing deals.

However, our Pompey reporter isn’t worried about rivals’ business to date – nor the Blues’ slow-burner approach to the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross said: ‘Everyone has looked at July 10 as the day (of signings), but we’re seven days on from that now.

‘With the focus Andy (Cullen) put on it, not that he was particularly saying signings would arrive then, he was just looking at the dynamic of the transfer window.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is yet to complete a signing this summer. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘Naturally, a focus fell on that, but, for one reason or another, they haven’t got anything over the line.

‘Pompey are looking at a number of players and they have priorities. It’s now just waiting for everything to drop.

‘If you look at the transfer window up until June 10, it was way down on previous years in terms of the number of transfers.

‘Even in the last week, although there have been more deals in the wider football community, there’s not a frenzy by any stretch.

‘If you look at the done deals – apart from the obvious Ben Thompson to Peterborough – I don’t think I’d have taken any of the players who have been on the move.

‘In the words of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: don’t panic, I’m sure when the ducks are in a line they will drop.

‘Just because there haven’t been any deals announced, there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes. I think you’re probably looking at free transfers more at the moment.

‘In terms of loans, you need to wait for them to come later in the window because Premier League clubs and Championship clubs will want to look at their players and decide if those players will be involved in their set-up, under-23s or first team.