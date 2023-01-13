And that meant the Blues began undertaking the process of landing a head coach from a standing start.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey feels that is a significant factor in a new man not yet being at the helm, as the search continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey believes chief executive Andy Cullen has conducted his business in an ethical manner, through removing Cowley from his post and searching for his successor with sporting director Rich Hughes.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see who the boss will be, as Pompey return to league action at Bolton tomorrow looking to arrest their terrible League One form.

Bassey reckons a thorough process to get the right man for the job is not one which will happen quickly, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘One thing I will say is Andy is a straight guy and an honourable guy.

‘He insists to Danny and told the players he hadn’t spoken to anyone or lined anyone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss contenders, from left, Ian Foster, Darrell Clarke, Liam Manning and Chris Wilder.

‘It was a decision the club made, and they then started the process on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I believe Andy and what he says.

‘These things can be drawn out, they are not as straightforward as they seem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ultimately they go through the process it can take two weeks or whatever it is.

‘For the club it’s a big decision - and it’s one the club need to get right.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey takes charge of his third game against Ian Evatt’s play-off chasers tomorrow.

The Londoner is in contact with the key decision makers and happy to continue in his role for however long is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey added: ‘I speak to Rich on a regular basis regarding the squad and around the team.

‘Andy I spoke to briefly on Tuesday at the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad