The Blues have so far released 10 players following promotion to the Championship

Rich Hughes admits it has been an ‘emotional process’ ripping up the League One champions - but insists nothing must get in Pompey’s way.

Many have been shocked by the double departure of Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty in the aftermath of their title glory.

While the Blues also haven’t taken up options on Zak Swanson and Joe Morrell, with the pair’s Fratton Park futures now highly uncertain.

Sean Raggett and Lee Evans were released by Pompey after their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For Pompey’s sporting director, tough - and often heartbreaking - decisions have been essential in maintaining a relentless thirst for success.

And Hughes is adamant the club’s best interests remain paramount.

He told The News: ‘We’ve worked really hard in the 18 months we’ve been here to get into the Championship - and we want to keep competing in it.

‘We want to make the decisions we feel will give us the best chance of prolonging that. There were decisions we could make to be really sentimental, but we actually have to make decisions in the best interests of the football club.

‘With those leaving us, there’s not one where me and John won’t be able to pick the phone up to people and say “Do you know what, he’s a good player, he’s a good lad”. Those things carry a lot of weight in football.

‘It’s tough, it’s quite an emotional process to go through in terms of you have the highs of winning the league with a group and then four days later you’re dismantling it. That’s the nature of the beast.

‘Certainly in League One, League Two and certain bits of the Championship, there’s not always that continuity in the squad, but, ultimately, you have to make decisions in the best interests for the football club to be able to progress onwards and upwards.

‘We have to improve the squad, we know that, and that becomes a continuation. Year on year you’re always looking to get better and striving to improve.’

As it stands, 10 have departed Fratton Park this summer, plus potentially Morrell and Swanson, dependent on contract talks.

Meanwhile, work continues on squad strengthening with Hughes’ fourth Pompey transfer window opening on June 14.

He added: I have been really lucky to go through three transfer windows.

‘The first January, as part of this new structure, we made the squad stronger, with Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler. They improved the squad.

‘Last summer we did a lot of work - 15 out and 14 in - and we felt we made the squad stronger.