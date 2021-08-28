Wigan 1 Portsmouth 0 - Blues fall to first League One defeat against the Latics
Pompey fell to their first League One defeat of the season after suffering a 1-0 loss at Wigan this afternoon.
Callum Lang's crisp finish 12 minutes from time was the first time the Blues' backline had been breached in five league matches this season.
Danny Cowley's men failed to create too many clear-cut chances in what was an evenly contested battle between two teams who have promotion aspirations this season.
But it was Lang's moment of quality which proved the difference as the Blues dropped down two places to fifth in the table after their first League One loss.
After a bright start from the Blues, the visitors had appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Chris Sarginson with Jordan Jones going down in the area following his clever jinking run on 20 minutes.
The Blues then had a dangerous opening of their own five minutes later. Marcus Harness' deep cross found the unmarked Ronan Curtis who saw his curling goalbound effort blocked.
There were more appeals from the home side for a penalty with claims the ball had struck Curtis' arm after he miscontrolled in the area just before the break, although they were once again waved away.
Pompey continued to probe in what was a promising start to the second period. Curtis again had a good opportunity, meeting Kieron Freeman's fizzed cross, but he sent his effort over the crossbar just before the hour mark.
Just when it looked as though the Blues' backline would keep a fifth consecutive league clean sheet, they were breached 12 minutes from time. Tom Pearce's deep cross was gathered by Lang who crisp effort found the bottom corner.