For the bulk of the second half, with their side leading 2-1, the boisterous 1,601 travelling support sung of promotion, while gloating that their hosts would be remaining in League One.

Just as it was ludicrous to write off the Blues’ season in August, as some did, it’s a little overblown to declare promotion has been achieved after 10 league matches.

Still, there is every reason for the Fratton faithful to be a touch giddy at present following a magnificent September which has generated belief that finally this could be the season.

Having taken 13 points from a possible 15 last month, euphoric supporters can be excused for allowing themselves to be swept away, particularly considering the strength of opposition conquered.

John Mousinho’s men entered a five-game September in seventh place, challenged with fixtures against three clubs which played in the Championship last term and the majority of matches on the road.

It represented a pivotal month, both in terms of assessing the Blues’ credentials for achieving success and convincing supporters of the squad’s talents.

As it panned out, Pompey beat Peterborough, Barnsley, Lincoln and Wigan, while drew at Derby in a match where Rams fans booed their side off at the final whistle.

Paddy Lane celebrates after netting for a third successive Pompey match. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The likelihood is Mousinho will be recognised by the Sky Bet Manager of the Month, while the flourishing Paddy Lane can be expected to earn shortlisting for the player category following goals in three successive matches.

Certainly there’s plenty to admire about the Blues at present, having emerged from September’s 30 days still unbeaten and occupying League One’s top spot.

Granted, Oxford United are hot on their heels, one point behind with a game in hand, yet let’s enjoy the present – and the visiting support at the DW Stadium were understandably basking in the moment.

Pompey came from behind at Wigan to claim a 2-1 victory, a familiar trait of late, while once again struggled to dominate 10 men in the aftermath of Charlie Wyke’s 48th-minute sending off.

Both concerns require addressing for a team still evolving eight weeks into the campaign, while, encouragingly, continuing to rack up the points and set the pace in League One’s promotion race.

Nonetheless, these early signs are heartening, it’s irrefutable, and a decent Latics side were the latest dispatched by a team now 21 league matches undefeated.

We’ve been here before, of course. Under Danny Cowley last term the Blues occupied second spot after nine games, having also briefly topped the table, yet the current situation feels far different.

For Michael Morrison, Owen Dale, Josh Koroma and Reeco Hackett, now there’s Regan Poole, Paddy Lane, Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee.

In addition, Conor Shaughnessy is proving the find of the summer, pilloried by some before a ball had been kicked, yet rightly now being judged on the pitch – and was magnificent aerially in the closing stages against Wigan.

Inevitably there were concerns when Shaun Maloney’s side took the lead on 27 minutes when Martial Godo was allowed far too much time to collect the ball before driving a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Within three minutes the Blues had levelled, Jack Sparkes’ right-wing corner flicked on by Colby Bishop before met by the head of Shaughnessy, only for the ball to instead divert off Regan Poole into the net for his goal.

Then, on 37 minutes, Marlon Pack’s deep cross from the left was headed back across goal by Joe Rafferty at the far post, before Robertson managed to divert the ball to Lane.

The winger’s left-footed snap-shot would prove to be the match winner, while for man-of-the-match Robertson, it represented assists in successive games.

Wyke was then dismissed for a challenge on Park, which forced the skipper off injured 13 minutes later, but only after strong Wigan penalty appeals for handball against him were turned away.

Referee Will Finnie had already been booed off at half-time and their reaction towards the match office didn’t subside as the match progressed.

Still, while they disputed every single decision, Pompey’s support produced a lengthy rendition of ‘We’re going up, you’re staying down’ as a transformational September reached its conclusion.