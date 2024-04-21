Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan fans a proper class act today. Good luck next season. Another double over ‘the worlds greatest football team inbound’ I feel #wafc #pompey @backhomeinpo2

Newfound respect for #wigan after today. Class getting involved with the bouncing around and several staying until the end. Great stuff #wafc #pompey @HenryII90359048

Congratulations to Portsmouth on winning the league, after all the troubles they've experienced over the last 10 or so years, they are back where they belong. Always had a soft spot for them, hope to see you again very soon! #Pompey #wafc @JoshBuckley90

Was a really good atmosphere and a lot of banter between the 2 fan bases, was good to see. All the best for next season. @rimmington01

#WAFC were as class as their neighbours were rubbish. Good luck next season @martinpompeyfan

#pompey was mega, funniest away day of the season by far, right good laugh, good sports at the end and even Langy came over to say hello to us lot too, a win always helps but that was just a cracking do, onto next season tics #wafc @Packnondo

Fair play to the Wigan fans who stayed at the end clapping our players and gave great reception to Lang respect #wafc @Pompey_Goals

Congratulations @callumlang19 Great to see you. Enjoy the celebrations #wafc #pompey @DemiLouise_16

Wigan fans were class today I can’t lie #pompey #wafc @underwood0181

Mention to the @LaticsOfficial fans for staying behind for the trophy presentation today. Good luck for next season @beastieblue