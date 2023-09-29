News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Wigan Athletic v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as Blues favourite and Arsenal signing return to fold at DW Stadium

Pompey are out to keep up their table-topping early-season form at Wigan.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST

A difficult challenge lies in wait against the Latics, after their relegation from the Championship.

John Mousinho welcomes some players back to the fold, as they aim to make it 21 league games unbeaten at the DW Stadium.

Here’s how we think the Blues will line up against Shaun Maloney’s side.

Christian Saydee returns to the Pompey fold at Wigan.

1. Predicted Pompey line-up

Christian Saydee returns to the Pompey fold at Wigan. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A key moment to preserve the win against Lincoln, with the stats saying Norris is continuing to perform beyond expectations.

2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

A key moment to preserve the win against Lincoln, with the stats saying Norris is continuing to perform beyond expectations. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Has reached the levels he was at before suspension once again - and was a standout performer against Lincoln.

3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

Has reached the levels he was at before suspension once again - and was a standout performer against Lincoln. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Will have to be careful as he walks a suspension tightrope - one more booking and it's a ban for the defender who's been oustanding.

4. Centre-back: Regan Poole

Will have to be careful as he walks a suspension tightrope - one more booking and it's a ban for the defender who's been oustanding. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BluesWigan AthleticPortsmouthArsenalPompeyWiganJohn Mousinho