Wigan Athletic v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as Blues favourite and Arsenal signing return to fold at DW Stadium
Pompey are out to keep up their table-topping early-season form at Wigan.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
A difficult challenge lies in wait against the Latics, after their relegation from the Championship.
John Mousinho welcomes some players back to the fold, as they aim to make it 21 league games unbeaten at the DW Stadium.
Here’s how we think the Blues will line up against Shaun Maloney’s side.
