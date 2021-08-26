Both Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor were lured to the DW Stadium during the summer despite offers of new Fratton Park deals being put in front of them.

Meanwhile, the Latics have also displayed their newly-created financial muscle by bringing in the likes of Charlie Wyke, Gwion Edwards, Max Power, Jordan Jones and most recently James McClean as they bid to return to the Championship as early as possible.

In total, 11 players have made Wigan their new home since the Bahraini-funded group Phoenix 2021 Limited took control of the League One outfit back in March.

But with the Blues travelling to the north west on Saturday for their latest league test, it seems like the Latics aren’t finished in the transfer market.

Indeed, if anything, they’re setting their sights even higher than those recently tied down to DW Stadium deals, after chairman Talal Al Hammad sent a message to former England, Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 29-year-old, who has 24 caps for his country, is currently without a club and available on a free transfer following his release by Bournemouth.

It’s led to the experienced campaigner toying with the idea of retiring, given his his tough record with injuries over the years.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is available on a free transfer. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But before any hasty decisions are made, Al Hammad has made contract with the player to offer him the chance to bolster to Wigan’s promotion credentials.

In the Twitter post, the Latics chairman said: ‘You are most welcome to join us @LaticsOfficial @JackWilshere.’

As you’d expect, Wigan fans are loving the prospect.

Although, Wilshere is yet to respond to the tweet, which is no surprise.