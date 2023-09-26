Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Latics have signed former Fleetwood and Leeds United front man Max McMillan following a successful trial with the club.

The 20-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season following goals for the under-21s in games against Birmingham and Colchester.

He joins to a striking pool that already boosts the likes of Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis.

Wigan, who started the season on minus-eight points, go into their game against Pompey, sitting 21st in the table.

Despite their lowly position, they have won four of their eight games to date, scoring 13 goals in the process – two less than the Blues’ goals for stats.

They suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers last time out, though, and have lost their past three League One games.

Stephen Humphrys is their top scorer with three goals. However, he was dropped for the game against the Gas for ‘non-footballing reasons’.

Welcoming McMillan to the club, sporting director Gregor Rioch, said: ‘Max has impressed us on trial with his work ethic and professionalism and he deserves this contract.

‘He is a hard-working striker with a lot of good attacking qualities and he now has an opportunity with us.

‘We are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter.’