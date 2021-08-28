Here’s all you need to know about the game (kick-off 3pm).

Wigan team news

Manager Leam Richardson made seven changes to his Wigan side for their midweek victory over Bolton in the Carabao second round.

And it’s likely he’ll make a similar number for the visit of Pompey as he keeps faith with the side that drew with Wycombe and beat Charlton in their past two league outings.

The only alteration could be the inclusion of Republic of Ireland international winger James McClean.

He scored on his return to the Latics, following his move from Stoke, in the 2-0 win at Charlton.

Both Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor are expected to start for the hosts.

Predicted line-up

Ben Amos, Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Kelland Watts, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Jordan Jones, Charlie Wyke.

Subs: Jamie Jones, Tom Pearce, Gwion Edwards, Thelo Aasgaard, James McClean, Gavin Massey Stephen Humphrys.

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley hopes to have Marcus Harness back for the trip to the DW Stadium.

The winger missed the game at Doncaster Rovers last weekend with a quad injury he picked up against Shrewsbury.

Yet he is expected to make the journey to the north west as the Blues look to protect their unbeaten start to the season.

Callum Johnson is back from his three-game ban, but with question marks over his long-term Blues future, the right-back is unlikely to be included.

Louis Thompson continues to make progress on his fitness levels and should be in the travelling Pompey party.

Predicted line-up

Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilive, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Lee Brown, Louis Thompson, George Hirst, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Match-day odds (bet365)

Wigan: 8/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 17/10

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 15/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Christopher Sarginson

Key stats

Wigan

Record this season: P6 W4 D1 L1

Top scorer: Callum Lang, Tendayi Darikwa, Will Keane, Gwion Edwards, James McClean (all 1)

Most assists: Max Power (2)

Discipline: 17 Yellow, 0 Reds

Pompey

Record this season: P5 W3 D1 L1

Top scorer: Lee Brown, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, John Marquis, Marcus Harness, Ryan Tunnicliffe (all 1)

Most assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)

Discipline: 7 Yellow, 1 Red

Form guide

Wigan – past five games

W 5-4 (on penalties) Bolton (H) – Carabao Cup

W 2-0 Charlton (A) – League One

D 1-1 Wycombe (H) – League One

W 1-0 Rotherham (H) – League One

W 8-7 (on penalties) Wigan (A) – Carabao Cup

Pompey – past five games

D 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (A) – League Oje

W 1-0 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

W 2-0 Crewe (H) – League One

L 2-1 Millwall (A) – Carabao Cup

W 1-0 Fleetwood (A) – League One

Other fixtures

Today (all 3pm kick-offs unless stated)