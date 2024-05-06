Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United fans can thank Pompey if reports that Hollywood A-lister Will Ferrell has bought a ‘large’ stake in the club prove to be correct.

The Sun on Sunday yesterday claimed the Elf actor was pumping ‘serious investment’ into the Elland Road outfit after falling in love with English football.

Trips to Premier League Manchester City and League One new-boys Wrexham - who are owned by fellow movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - have been cited as inspiring the LAFC co-owner to pump money into Leeds’ American owners, 49ers Enterprises.

But would the 56-year-old have made the move and ‘fallen in love’ with the English game had former Walt Disney chief executive and current Pompey chairman Michael Eisner not invited him to Fratton Park soon after his 2017 PO4 takeover?

Ferrell, who is reported to have a net worth of £127m - caused huge excitement when he was American billionaire Eisner’s guest for the Blues’ League One game against Tranmere Rovers in August 2019. Adding a bit of stardust to the occasion, he watched intently as Pompey ran out 2-0 winners in front of 18,575 Fratton Park fans. Ferrell would then pose for a team photo with Kenny Jackett's then squad in the dressing room afterwards - sparking further joy from supporters about their newest fan.

The Anchorman star will no doubt have been delighted to hear the Blues are now back in the Championship for the first time in 12 years after securing the League One title last month under his influential LA friend’s guidance and financial support.

But there remains a chance that friendship could be tested if Leeds, who finished third in the Championship this season and now face Norwich in the play-offs, fail to return to the Premier League this term.

Daniel Farke’s side lost 2-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday to finish six points behind runners-up Ipswich and seven behind Championship winners Leicester and now must overcome three more games if they are to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ‘It’s true - Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds. The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club.

‘He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game.

‘His aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.’

Eisner’s Tornante investment firm bought Pompey for £5.67m in 2017, with his total investment in the Blues now north of £35m. The last time Pompey faced Leeds was during the 2011-12 season, when both clubs were competing in the Championship.