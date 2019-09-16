Ryan Williams’ desperation to make an eye-catching early impact cost him two months.

Now the enthusiastic Australian is relishing the opportunity to get his Pompey second coming up and running again.

Williams sustained a hip flexor injury during his first week of training with Kenny Jackett’s squad, following a free transfer arrival from Rotherham.

Initially pencilled in for a fortnight's absence, it developed into a significantly-longer period on the sidelines, hampered by a setback.

READ ALSO: Williams' warning to Portsmouth team-mates after long-awaited comeback appearance

Still, the 25-year-old made his comeback off the bench against Norwich under-21s on Saturday.

Ryan Williams made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's win over Norwich under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the winger is targeting making that favourable impression.

Williams said: ‘Maybe the injury occurred in the first place because I wanted to make an impact, I’m that kind of player.

‘I wanted to impress, to stamp my authority and show people what I’m about. I maybe put myself about a little too much.

‘The last time I had an injury was with Barnsley two seasons ago. I was a regular for Rotherham last season and the year before had 100-per-cent availability.

‘At Pompey, I sustained a tear in my hip flexor, which is a new injury for me. We thought it was all right when I came back, but it got a little worse. I think we all made a mistake in that, but I’m back now.

‘When the same injury goes twice, you are more worried about putting workload onto it, that’s why it took a little bit longer, but we got there in the end.

‘It’s not ideal, yet, in the scheme of things, I’ve missed five League One games, there’s another 40 to go, you have to look on the bright side.

‘I like to run around, and quite quickly as well, I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.’

Williams’ return is timely, with Pompey having four more games in September.

And on Tuesday night (7.45pm) they host Burton in a return to League One action.

He added: ‘With the calling off of Rotherham, Southend and Bury, that’s three games potentially I wouldn’t have played in.

‘The congested fixture list is a blessing for me, they’ll be plenty of games coming up.’