The 30-year-old’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) side defeated Union Berlin 1-0 in their opening game in this season’s competition.

Indeed, it marked Les Unionistes’ first-ever victory on the European group stage level with midfielder Senne Lynen’s first half strike the only goal of the game.

However, it was very much what could’ve been for USG after they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifying stages by Rangers in August.

Despite winning their opening game against the Gers, Karel Geraerts’ men fell to a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox in the second encounter - losing the third round qualification tie 3-2 on aggregate.

That loss saw Union 60 instead qualify for this season’s Europa League, which adds to ever-growing list achievements from Burgess and his team-mates since his Belgium switch in 2020.

The central defender featured for the whole 90 minutes in Thursday evening’s encounter in the German capital, which saw his side move second in the group behind Portuguese outfit S.C Braga.

The victory continues USG’s strong start to the campaign, after picking up four wins in their opening seven league games of the season.

Christian Burgess began his Europa League campaign with a win on Thursday.

Geraerts’ side have notched up 13 points, which leaves them fifth in the Jupiler Pro League and eight points behind early leaders Antwerp.

Indeed, Saint-Gilloise will be looking to bounce back from their late-end-of-season blow last term after they conceded top spot at the final hurdle.

Nonetheless, the former Pompey favourite’s adventure on the continent has proven to be a success following his switch from Fratton Park.

The 30-year-old has appeared in the Champions League, Europa League, claimed the Jupiler Pro League B title and finished second in the top flight during his impressive two years at his new home.