3 . Sean Raggett - 9 - MOM

The Blues’ skipper popped up at the far post to net the Blues’ first of the night from Sparkes’ corner. Then, in the 51st minute, he let fly with one from 30-yards into the top corner for a wonder goal. Should have had a hat-trick too, when he missed another with his left foot. He may be a sub these days, but write him off at your peril. Photo: Jason Brown