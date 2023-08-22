Pompey hit the goal trail following their Cheltenham frustration, but should still be unhappy about a 3-3 draw.
Sean Raggett grabbed two – the second a stunner – while Terry Devlin also netted, but they should have been well out of sight against the 10-man Fulham Under-21s.
The brilliance of goalkeeper Alex Borto and poor finishing prevented them bagging many more, nonetheless it was still a highly-encouraging attacking display.
Here are our Pompey player ratings from an entertaining game...
1. Ryan Schofield - 5
Will be tremendously disappointed by Fulham’s second goal after failing to deal with Stevenson’s backpass and question marks also over the third. However, he produced one fine reaction save early in the second half and another when rushing off his line. Also made the winning penalty save in the shoot-out. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
Maintains Pompey’s penchant for assist-making right-backs when his first-half cross was headed home by Devlin. Another good display from the youngster who continues to mature well. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 9 - MOM
The Blues’ skipper popped up at the far post to net the Blues’ first of the night from Sparkes’ corner. Then, in the 51st minute, he let fly with one from 30-yards into the top corner for a wonder goal. Should have had a hat-trick too, when he missed another with his left foot. He may be a sub these days, but write him off at your peril. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 7
Back in the side and, as ever, looked comfortable on the ball, while defended solidly. Can be pleased with showing. Photo: Jason Brown