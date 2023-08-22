News you can trust since 1877
Sean Raggett nets Pompey's first against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSean Raggett nets Pompey's first against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sean Raggett nets Pompey's first against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Wonder goal', 'Should have had a hat-trick', 'What an introduction to Fratton Park': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Fulham Under-21s - gallary

Pompey hit the goal trail following their Cheltenham frustration, but should still be unhappy about a 3-3 draw.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 22:05 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 22:06 BST

Sean Raggett grabbed two – the second a stunner – while Terry Devlin also netted, but they should have been well out of sight against the 10-man Fulham Under-21s.

The brilliance of goalkeeper Alex Borto and poor finishing prevented them bagging many more, nonetheless it was still a highly-encouraging attacking display.

Here are our Pompey player ratings from an entertaining game...

Will be tremendously disappointed by Fulham’s second goal after failing to deal with Stevenson’s backpass and question marks also over the third. However, he produced one fine reaction save early in the second half and another when rushing off his line. Also made the winning penalty save in the shoot-out.

1. Ryan Schofield - 5

Will be tremendously disappointed by Fulham’s second goal after failing to deal with Stevenson’s backpass and question marks also over the third. However, he produced one fine reaction save early in the second half and another when rushing off his line. Also made the winning penalty save in the shoot-out. Photo: Jason Brown

Maintains Pompey’s penchant for assist-making right-backs when his first-half cross was headed home by Devlin. Another good display from the youngster who continues to mature well.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

Maintains Pompey’s penchant for assist-making right-backs when his first-half cross was headed home by Devlin. Another good display from the youngster who continues to mature well. Photo: Jason Brown

The Blues’ skipper popped up at the far post to net the Blues’ first of the night from Sparkes’ corner. Then, in the 51st minute, he let fly with one from 30-yards into the top corner for a wonder goal. Should have had a hat-trick too, when he missed another with his left foot. He may be a sub these days, but write him off at your peril.

3. Sean Raggett - 9 - MOM

The Blues’ skipper popped up at the far post to net the Blues’ first of the night from Sparkes’ corner. Then, in the 51st minute, he let fly with one from 30-yards into the top corner for a wonder goal. Should have had a hat-trick too, when he missed another with his left foot. He may be a sub these days, but write him off at your peril. Photo: Jason Brown

Back in the side and, as ever, looked comfortable on the ball, while defended solidly. Can be pleased with showing.

4. Ryley Towler - 7

Back in the side and, as ever, looked comfortable on the ball, while defended solidly. Can be pleased with showing. Photo: Jason Brown

