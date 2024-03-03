Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Des Buckingham felt his side's performance at Pompey was as good as he's seen since he became Oxford United boss.

And the U’s head coach saluted the wall of noise and incessant backing from the Blues faithful, which greeted his side at Fratton Park.

Buckingham’s men didn’t look anything like a side who now have one win in 10 League One games, as they caused Pompey problems in their eventual 2-1 defeat.

Oxford had 18 shots to the home side’s 11 and edged possession, but it was goals from Callum Lang and Christian Saydee which made the difference for John Mousinho’s side.

Buckingham said: 'The frustrating thing is that we’ve created more than enough chances to not only win that game but a couple of games, but we leave here with nothing.

'If we can perform to that level, if we can perform and create what we just have and play the way we have in the next 10 games, I’ll be extremely happy.

'Obviously I want the result, but we’ve spoken about having a performance, and that for me was as good as a performance since I’ve come through the door.

'As frustrating as it is to leave here with nothing we need to make sure we approach next week the same way we have this week, and if we do that, we’ll position ourselves very strongly for Saturday.

'To come here and play that way against the league leaders who are a very good team at home in a wonderful atmosphere in this stadium with the crowd right behind them all the way through, to create and play as we did, I’m extremely happy with that.

Oxford now face a fight to reach the play-offs after trailing off after Buckingham succeeded Liam Manning in November, after he moved to Bristol City.

The head coach knows there’s a simple way of turning around his foundering side’s fortunes.

He added: ‘The frustrating thing is that we’ve hit the post twice, had two or three off the line and two or three where the keeper’s made some good saves, but that’s football and you have to take your chances. They certainly did, and that’s why they are where they are.

'You eradicate it by having the performance we've had and adding the final piece, which is goals. The position we should've been in was a couple of goals in front either first half or second half. Then you don't have to switch off because you're in control of the game and they have to change what they do.