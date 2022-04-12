Here’s how are chief sports writer saw proceedings at Fratton Park as the Blues returned to winning ways in League One.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 8
Not called into action too much, but produced some excellent distribution, including the throw out for the second goal.
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter - 8
Another comfortable display from the loanee, who barely put a foot wrong.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Easily handled the threat of Michael Smith. Been a superb season. BOOKED.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson - 8
A goal against his former club and towering presence in defence.
Photo: JPIMedia