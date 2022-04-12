Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's 3-0 victory over Rotherham are in.

Neil Allen’s player ratings from Pompey’s emphatic triumph over Rotherham are in.

By Pepe Lacey and Neil Allen
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:26 pm

Here’s how are chief sports writer saw proceedings at Fratton Park as the Blues returned to winning ways in League One.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 8

Not called into action too much, but produced some excellent distribution, including the throw out for the second goal.

2. Hayden Carter - 8

Another comfortable display from the loanee, who barely put a foot wrong.

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Easily handled the threat of Michael Smith. Been a superb season. BOOKED.

4. Clark Robertson - 8

A goal against his former club and towering presence in defence.

