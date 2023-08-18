​​‘Great guy but won’t get us promoted - that’s just one verdict from Portsmouth supporters, who have been giving their take on the future of Sean Raggett.

Raggett’s league action this season has been limited to just six minutes. He was an unused substitute against Bristol Rovers on the opening day and then had to make do with cameo appearances from the bench in the wins over Leyton Orient and Exeter City.

The 29-year-old was captain in the Carabao Cup win over Forest Green Rovers, but for a player who last term started 42 matches, it’s quite the role change for the centre-back. A move to Gillingham was mentioned earlier this summer but those reports were dismissed by John Mousinho, who believes the squad is healther with Raggett around.

But how do the fans feel about Raggett’s role change and how he’s gone from being a dependable name in the starting XI to someone now brought on to wind down the clock? Here’s what some Pompey fans said on Facebook…

Damian Ticker said: “Let’s be honest, he’s been a great guy to have around but he simply won’t get us promoted. Onwards and upwards.

Terry Bryant added: “We still need 4 centre backs in our squad so he is very much needed. One gets injured and he’s back. Short memories on show here, remember when we lost Jack TWICE in 2 seasons? I know we also have Connor but we must keep a full covering squad at all costs.

Meanwhile Keith White commented: “Good servant to the club in the time that he has been at Pompey, but the two new signings imho are a class above with young towler to also come back in its looking like we have the makings of a strong back four.PUP

Daniel Kirby said: “I like Raggs, despite some of the misdemeanours in defence, I believe he gives you a good attacking presence on corners. However, Shaugnessy and Poole look like a good partnership and a clear understanding between the two seems to be evident from what I’ve seen so far. You have to go with form!

Anthony Knight added: “Will only be a back up this season with Poole in the side…just as dangerous in our box as he is in the oppositions box tho.. but that’s Rags for you.

It was a common theme amongst fans that Raggett might have to accept his role, and Mike Turner backed up by saying: “He just simply can’t play out from the back. Passing at times lacklustre at best. Fantastic defender but just not JM’s bag.”

Interestingly, Grant Narey said: “Best defender we got tbh imo.