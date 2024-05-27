World title in sight for pride of Portsmouth amid Wembley Stadium dream chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Chamberlain can throw himself into world title contention within his next three big-time contests, according to Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren.

And the Queensbury Promotions supremo is adamant his man Chamberlain, now 16-0, holds the explosive power in his armoury to pose a problem for any name in the lightweight division.

The Waterlooville-based 25-year-old, nicknamed Thunder, has targeted a fighting return to the UK and quite possibly Wembley Stadium after his latest swashbuckling Saudi title-winning excursion.

Unassuming Chamberlain’s crushing first-round knockout of Nigerian Joshua Wahab on the undisputed Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk saw him soar into the WBC top-10 rankings as he collected the governing bodies international silver strap.

The pathway to push on and test himself against the very best is beginning to creep closer, with another victory on his second visit to Riyadh in front of self-confessed supporter, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, sure to take him to higher levels.

In a division littered with star-studded names such as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko along with reigning WBC world title holder Shakur Stevenson, Warren believes Chamberlain can force his way into the big leagues should he carry on delivering.

Warren said: ‘It was an outstanding performance (against Wahab). That was 15 out of 10, no doubt about that.

‘You know know His Excellency is a good judge he spotted him (Chamberlain) young, not a world champion or anything, got behind him – it’s brilliant – it’s the start of a great journey for him.

‘He’s world ranked, he’s in the top-10. Like I said before the fight, he’s probably about three fights away from fighting for a world title.

‘I’ve got to be honest with you, if he catches someone with those shots they’re gone.’

Following a second successive contest in what has fast become the epicentre of boxing, Saudi Arabia, Chamberlain would like the opportunity to return to fight in the UK in front of his Portsmouth following army.

With a Riyadh Season event set to take place at Wembley Stadium in September, that is now likely with the Pompey Puncher set to be part of yet another momentous boxing occasion.

Chamberlain added: ‘What’s next? A journey home for a week and then a nice holiday!

‘Career-wise hopefully I’ll be back out at the back end of the summer. I’m just going to switch off for a few weeks now, get a bit of rest, get in touch with Frank (Warren) and see what the plan is moving forward.

‘I’d definitely like to fight back home in England. Obviously Riyadh isn’t an hour drive to London, it’s a lot of money to come over here and I understand people can’t make it.