'Worrying injury', 'The Blues' heartbeat', 'Impressive work-rate': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Gosport - gallery

Pompey twice struck at the death to claim a friendly victory over Gosport.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:51 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 21:59 BST

The match appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw as it entered extra-time, after Joe Morrell had cancelled out Rafa Ramos’ opener for the hosts.

However, in stoppage time, Harry Jewitt-White headed home from close range and then Destiny Ojo raced clear to make it 3-1 moments later in front of a 2,250 Privett Park crowd.

John Mousinho used 21 players, with only Will Norris completing the full 90 minutes, as he made nine substitutions of 64 minutes.

The late finale flattered Pompey, but here are our player ratings...

Pulled off a smart stop from Tarbuck on 25 minutes only for Rafa Ramos to follow up and break the deadline from close range. Allowed plenty of time on the ball on occasions and showed he can picked out a pass. Great late block to deny one-on-one opportunity.

(Replaced by Brian Quarm on 51 minutes) Enjoying an encouraging pre-season, yet was forced off with injury on 51 minutes, needing to be helped off the pitch. Worrying signs and wretched bad luck for the right-back.

(Replaced by Haji Mnoga on 64 minutes) Gobbled up everything in the air and solid as ever defending on the floor, as you would imagine. Nothing spectacular, but not most things right.

(Replaced by Jack Fox on 64 minutes) Asked to play in the centre of defence and, as ever, dealt with the positional switch with the minimum of fuss. Strong alongside Raggett, reading the game superbly.

