'Worryingly came off injured. Back amongst the goals. Not at his Forest Green levels' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings v Oxford in pictures
Check out Neil Allen’s ratings 1-1 draw with Oxford from Fratton Park.
By Neil Allen
3 minutes ago
Colby Bishop rescued a point for Danny Cowley’s side in the 78th minute after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Billy Bodin’s 72nd minute sending off for two bookable offences.
Kyle Joseph opened the scoring for the U’s in the 16th-minute.
