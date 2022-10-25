News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop equalised for Pompey in the 78th minute

'Worryingly came off injured. Back amongst the goals. Not at his Forest Green levels' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings v Oxford in pictures

Check out Neil Allen’s ratings 1-1 draw with Oxford from Fratton Park.

By Neil Allen
3 minutes ago

Colby Bishop rescued a point for Danny Cowley’s side in the 78th minute after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Billy Bodin’s 72nd minute sending off for two bookable offences.

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring for the U’s in the 16th-minute.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Beaten by an excellent finish yet otherwise rarely tested and called upon to use his feet more than hands.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

(Replaced by Joe Pigott on 85 minutes): Another really good showing from the youngster, who is growing into his first-team role. Looks confident and assured .

3. Sean Raggett - 7

(Replaced by Michael Morrison on 46 minutes): A surprise withdrawal at half-time yet perhaps it was influenced through a knock. Certainly wasn’t an under performer in first half .

4. Pompey v Oxford United at Fratton Park

Sean Raggett plays the ball out of defence

